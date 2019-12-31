Why Did Deepika Padukone Say, 'You Are Not A Senior Citizen Aunty' To A Fan? Watch Video

Deepika Padukone who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' was in Mumbai on Monday when a fan came to her and requested a selfie. From what it looks like in the now viral video, the fan probably requested by saying that she is a senior citizen and wants a selfie, to which, Deepika replied, "You are not a senior citizen Aunty." Nevertheless, Deepika did pose for a picture with her.

Meanwhile, Deepika's outfit drew flak on social media. The actress went quite quirky with her latest appearance by wearing a corset over a white shirt and paired it with baggy pants. While a few called it a 'disaster', others commented on how she has worn the same shirt and pants a few times before. Others said, "she wore clothes in the wrong order" and blamed Ranveer Singh for her fashion choices.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak which also features Dil Dhadakne Do actor Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The biographical drama is directed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar and is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.

Chhapaak is Deepika Padukone's first home production. It follows the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is all set to clash with Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which features actors Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in a historical battle. Deepika will also be seen in director Shakun Batra's upcoming romantic film along with actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

