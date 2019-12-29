Deepika Padukone's Love-affair With Sabyasachi Sarees Is A Style Statement To Follow

Deepika Padukone's love for Sabyasachi sarees in 2019 has been the highlight for fashionistas and fans. From wearing his beautiful designs for the wedding to the stunning looks for Chhapaak promotions, Deepika has aced all the looks by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee. In an interview recently, Sabyasachi confessed that Deepika scares him because she is organised and meticulous. To this, Deepika had said, "I always knew I wanted to be a Sabyasachi bride, even before he became this massive megabrand." Well, looks like Deepika sure knows what she wants, and the consecutive two saree looks for 'Chhapaak' promotions are definitely winning the Internet.

Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in this floral red Sabyasachi saree

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak which also features Dil Dhadakne Do actor Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The biographical drama is directed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar and is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.

Chhapaak is Deepika Padukone's first home production. It follows the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is all set to clash with Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which features actors Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in a historical battle.

Deepika will also be seen in director Shakun Batra's upcoming romantic film along with actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Working with Ranveer Singh in ’83 different from Padmaavat, Ram Leela; Deepika Padukone

