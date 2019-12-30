Deepika Padukone Imitates Priya Varrier's Signature Wink On 'Chhapaak' Sets

After taking the internet by storm with the trailer for Chhapaak, the makers of the Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer kick-started a new campaign, sharing glimpses of their off-screen videos. Through her ‘DPisms’ videos, Deepika Padukone has not only shared some beautiful moments with her director and team but also her funny anecdotes from the sets. The recent DPism shared by Deepika has something for Priya Varrier to see.

Deepika Padukone does the Priya Varrier 'wink' in her latest DPism

Deepika Padukone shared her first DPism video on December 28 and shared some funny moments from her first day at the shoot of Chhapaak. With prosthetics on her face, it looked like Deepika shot the video with Meghna Gulzar on the sets of Chhapaak. The next video shows Deepika massaging Meghna Gulzar’s back, sharing some fun-loving moments on the set. On Sunday, Padukone shared a video that is garnering all the attention. The clip shows the '83 actor conversing with Meghna, and then winking like Priya Prakash Varrier. The visual ends with a caption saying, “Get that Priya Varrier”. Watch the video here.

Deepika Padukone, while interacting with an entertainment portal revealed that Chhapaak was her most 'difficult' film. She even broke down during the trailer launch while speaking about it. In the film, the actor is playing the role of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

