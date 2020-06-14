Hrithik Roshan' Romantic Songs To Dedicate To Your Ladylove; From 'Meherbaan' To 'Tu Meri'

One of the few A-listers of Bollywood who has brought unconventional roles to mainstream cinema, Hrithik Roshan's contribution to the Hindi film industry is remarkable. Be it playing a superhero in the Krrish film series or playing a blind voiceover artist in Kabil, the 'Greek God' of Bollywood has proved his mettle as a true-blue actor, time and again.

Owning several blockbuster films and chartbuster songs to his credit, Hrithik has established a name for himself in the history of Indian cinema like no other.

With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years and still counting, Hrithik Roshan has given some evergreen romantic melodies that top the playlist of several fans till date. Thus, here is a list of some of the most-romantic Hrithik Roshan's songs which all the lover-boys can dedicate to the love of their life.

Dil Kyun Yeh Mera

One of the most evergreen romantic songs of Hrithik Roshan, Dil Kyun Yeh Mera is a melody from 2010's romantic action thriller titled Kites. The song is sung by multilingual playback singer, KK while the music of the song is composed by Rajesh Roshan. The Anurag Basu directorial starred Hrithik Roshan and Bárbara Mori in the lead roles.

Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani

Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani is a romantic track from 2006's superhit film Krissh starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra. The song is sung by two of the most melodious playback singers of Bollywood, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. The music of this song is also composed by Rajesh Roshan while its lyrics are penned by Ibrahim Ashq.

Tu Meri

Tu Meri is a romantic dance number from 2014's superhit action-drama, Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The song both sung and written by Vishal Dadlani while its music is composed by hit music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar. The music video of Tu Meri features some extraordinary dance moves by Hrithik which you should surely check out if you haven't already.

Meherbaan

Yet another romantic number from the superhit action-drama Bang Bang, Meherbaan is a slow-paced melody sung by Ash King, Shilpa Rao, Shekhar Ravjiani. The music of Meherbaan is also composed by Vishal-Shekhar and its lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt and Kumaar. The on-screen romance between Hrithik and Katrina in this song will surely have fans swooning.

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi is a romantic single sung by the sensational rapper Yo Yo Honey Sung. The song is a remix version of the song from 1990's romantic-drama Aashiqui by the same title. The music video of the song features Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor.

