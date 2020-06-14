Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Offer Condolences

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai today, hanging from the ceiling of his home in Bandra. Mumbai police suspect that the 34-year-old actor killed himself, although no suicide note was recovered from his house. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor shared a post on social media and offered prayers to the family members to bear such a huge loss.

Hrithik Roshan & Anil Kapoor offer condolences

Hrithik mourned the loss of the actor on his Twitter handle and wrote that he was deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the untimely death of the Kedarnath actor. At last, he wrote that his heart goes out to the family and loved ones at this time. On the other hand, veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a statement on the micro-blogging site and expressed his grief over the heart-breaking news. He also wrote that though he did not know the actor personally, however, he feels that his films always showed him as a talented person. Speaking about mental illness, the actor wrote that people usually do not know what the other person is feeling deep in the recesses of their hearts. In the caption, he urged people to seek out help from a family member, friend, or a professional if they come across such a situation in life.

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 14, 2020

Apart from the two stars, scores of other celebrities including Vivek Oberoi, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa, Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani also mourned the loss of the actor on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team issued a statement:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief

Sources report that some medical prescriptions have been recovered by the police. Prima facie, the actor's death has been ruled out as suicide by hanging. An accidental death report has been registered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

