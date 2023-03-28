Why Priyanka Chopra Quit Bollywood For Hollywood? Kangana Says People Ganged Up On Her

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed why she left Bollywood at the peak of her career to try luck in the west. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut has come out to defend Priyanka. Kangana and Priyanka co-starred in the 2008 movie Fashion. Kangana is of the opinion that Priyanka was ‘bullied’ and ‘chased out of the film industry.’

Kangana’s claim

Kangana has come out in support of Priyanka Chopra after the latter’s confession on why she left the Indian film industry to make a name for herself in Hollywood. In a series of Tweets, the Queen actress has alleged that people in Bollywood ganged up against Priyanka and chased her out of the film industry. She also added that the members of the industry harassed the Dostana actress so much that she was forced to leave the country.

This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her (1/2) https://t.co/PwrIm0nni5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood

In the Armchair Expert podcast, while speaking to Dax Shepherd, Priyanka Chopra confessed for the first time why she left Bollywood. The actress revealed that she was not getting good roles and was also not on good terms with the people in the industry. While speaking about Bollywood, she said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break‘

Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood

Upon revealing that she wanted to take a break from Bollywood, Priyanka talked about getting a chance to do music in the west. Later, the actress went on to play the lead role in the TV show, Quantico. She is also seen as the lead in her latest series, Citadel and plays the protagonist in the upcoming movie, Love Again.