Priyanka Chopra Cries Over Not Being 'sample Sized', Stylist Law Roach Reacts

Priyanka Chopra is promoting her upcoming series Citadel. She recalled about being told that she was not 'sample sized' and how it hurt her and left her crying. The actress, however, did not name anyone at the time of making the statement at the Southwest Film Festival (SXSW). Now, former stylist Law Roach has reacted to Priyanka's statement and said that it may have been taken out of context by her.

What Law Roach said about Priyanka Chopra's statement

In an interview with The Cut, Law Roach discussed the statement Priyanka made and said, “It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn't the real conversation. I've never had that conversation with her, ever. So again, it is her gatekeepers (agents), how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. And if that made her feel bad, that wasn't - it was taken out of context.”

Roach has worked with Priyanka in the past. For the unversed, some outfits that celebrities wear on the red carpet are 'sample sized', meaning they cater to only those whose body proportions falls within this predefined, small range.

In The Cut interview, Roach also shared his fondness for Priyanka. “I love Priyanka. When you are around her, there's only so many women in this industry that have that thing. I'm constantly inspired by women, and she has this thing that's very Old Hollywood, Sophia Loren - it drives me crazy. She has a twinkle, she has a wiggle, and I love her, like, even as a person,” he said.

What did Priyanka Chopra say about not being 'sample sized'?

Speaking to Amazon Studios Head at the SXSW, Priyanka confessed that during a fitting session someone commented that she is not 'sample sized'. This, she said, hurt her and she cried about it to her husband Nick Jonas and her team. “I felt really bad about the fact that I’m not sample size, and that’s a problem,” Priyanka said.



