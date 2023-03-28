Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie 'glams With Mama' In Latest Instagram Post

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas on her Instagram handle on Tuesday (March 28). In the picture, the Citadel actress can be seen donning a bathrobe as she tries to put on makeup while getting ready for an event.

On the other hand, Malti wore a sky blue co-ord set. She was seen sitting on Priyanka’s lap looking at her mother. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Glam with mama. #MM.”

Check out the post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January last year via surrogacy. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for her first 100 days before coming home in time for Mother's Day.

The couple recently revealed their daughter's face to the world at the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony, weeks after Malti's first birthday. The event was attended by Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas. They were accompanied by their wives Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka on her decision to opt for surrogacy

Recently, Priyanka Chopra spoke about the early turbulent days of her daughter Malti's birth while slamming the trolls for disrespecting her decision to opt for surrogacy.

The Baywatch actress said, “I had medical complications. You don’t know me, you don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my or my daughter’s medical history public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”

Priyanka-Nick's work front

Nick Jonas had a very active 2022. He was involved in the Jersey Boys concert. Priyanka on the other hand, is all set to feature as a spy in Richard Madden-starrer series Citadel. She will also feature as Mira Ray in Love Again later this year. The romantic film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.