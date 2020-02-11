Sonam Kapoor's Realistic Performance In 'Neerja' Remains Special For THESE Reasons

Actor Sonam Kapoor's performance in Neerja is undoubtedly her career best up till now. Sonam bagged several awards for her performance in Neerja. The entire starcast of the film received a lot of appreciation for their performances in the film, especially veteran actor Shabana Azmi. She played the role of Neerja's mother in the film and her speech in the climax of the movie left most of the viewers spellbound and teary eyed. Apart from that, there are multiple aspects of the film which made it as realistic as it could get.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor: Here Are The Best On-screen Pairings Of The Neerja Actor

Also Read | Pan Am Chronicler Pays Tribute To Neerja Bhanot On Death Anniversary

The film Neerja is a biopic based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, a 22-year-old Indian flight attendant who died while saving passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 which had been hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986. Sonam Kapoor garnered a lot of appreciation from not only critics but also the audiences for the role. Apart from Sonam's performance, Jim Sarbh's performance was equally lauded by everyone.

Everything from acting to looks made the movie very realistic for the audience. Sonam Kapoor's look in the movie highly resembled Neerja Bhanot's look which made it easier for the audience to connect with the movie. The movie hit the right chords as not only was Neerja critically acclaimed but also did exceedingly well at the box office.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Faces Backlash For View On Her Film 'Neerja' Not Releasing In Pakistan, Clarifies Saying It's 'twisted & Misinterpreted'

Check out some of the scenes from the movie below:

Also Read | Neerja Joins Pantheon Of IIFA's Best Picture Award Winners

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.