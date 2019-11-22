Sonam Kapoor: Here Are The Best On-screen Pairings Of The Neerja Actor

Sonam Kapoor has had quite a riveting journey in Bollywood so far. From playing Sakina the girl next door in her debut film Saawariya to giving a groundbreaking performance in Neerja, Sonam has come a long way. The actor is known for her edgy fashion sense and choice of diverse roles. Sonam Kapoor has worked with some of the biggest actors in Bollywood - from Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar. Here are the top three pairings of Sonam’s that set the big screen on fire.

Sonam's best on-screen pairings

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor enthralled her journey as an actor opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. Both the debutants left no stone unturned and gave stellar performances respectively in the film. However, the highlight of the film was their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Then after a gap of 11 years, Sonam and Ranbir came back on-screen with Sanju in 2018 and absolutely nothing changed. They looked really great together.

Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan:

Salman Khan has been a part of Rajshree Films since ages. He has acted in the most number of films directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Sonam Kapoor was paired opposite Salman Khan in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. In the film, Salman and Sonam Kapoor shared great chemistry. Their romantic scenes together were nothing short of sheer brilliance. The audience loved their fresh pairing and are eagerly waiting for them to come back together for another romantic film.

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar:

Sonam Kapoor has acted with Akshay Kumar in two films, first was Thank You released in 2011 and second Padman in 2018. The camaraderie between both the actors was highly lauded by both critics and audiences, especially in Padman. In the film, Sonam Kapoor helps Akshay Kumar to achieve his dream.

Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol:

Aisha is one of the coolest movies of fashionista Sonam Kapoor. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the film. Abhay Deol played the role of Sonam’s love interest in the film, whom she keeps on fighting with, over silly things. Abhay Deol gave a memorable performance in the film as a gentleman, who comes to Sonam’s rescue whenever she needs him. They shared magical chemistry in the film, which was truly endearing.

Fawad Khan:

Disney's Khoobsurat marked Sonam’s journey as a power pact actor in the Hindi Film Industry. It was Fawad Khan’s debut Bollywood film. Sonam played an uber-cool, laid back doctor in the film. Whereas Fawad Khan played a stubborn prince of the royal family from Rajasthan. Both actors looked absolutely breathtaking together. The chemistry between' the prince and the doctor' was surreal and the two actors were couple goals throughout the film.

