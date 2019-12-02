Will 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Be A Ghost Story? Director Anees Bazmee Spills The Beans

The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently moved on to the second shooting schedule of the film. The film is a sequel to the 2007 hit psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Tabu has also recently joined the cast of the film. It will be the first time that the two will be sharing screen space. The film is expected to hit theatres on July 31, 2020.

Anees Bazmee talks about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the audience will see director Anees Bazmee venturing into the horror genre for the first time. His last film Pagalpanti might not have been a huge hit, but it did tickle the funny bone of the audience. In a recent interview, Anees Bazmee revealed details about his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

While talking about the plot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee said that unlike Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which had a psychological twist, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will purely a horror movie. He also said that unlike the popular opinion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will not be continuing from where the previous film ended. Anees said that this time it will be a fresh story with a new cast.

Anees Bazmee also revealed that he had even suggested a new title for the film, but the producers wanted to have continuity in the franchise. Hence, his suggestions were rejected. Anees also revealed that since they have decided to stick to the franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will have certain similarities in terms of the ambiance in the film. For instance, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also have a sprawling haveli with several pathways.

The first installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam hit film, Manichitrathazhu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and was directed by Priyadarshan. Fans have been drawing similarities between both the parts ever since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was announced. The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently also released a video about the film, which had a compilation of pictures of Kartik Aaryan in his look from the film.

