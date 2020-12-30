Will Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Get Engaged In Rajasthan? Uncle Randhir Slams Rumours

Since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted off to Jaipur to ring in New Years', there were rumours that the couple might be getting engaged as both their families also joined them. Fans speculated that Ranbir and Alia are all set to get engaged in Ranthambore, where the two families are currently holidaying.

Ranbir's uncle and Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor slammed the rumours and said it is 'not true'. Speaking to Indian Express, Randhir said that if such an event was happening, him and his family would have been there. Randhir clarified that they both have gone there for holidays and the "news of engagement is incorrect."

Recently, the two stars Alia and Ranbir were snapped together while arriving at the Kapoor mansion for the Christmas lunch. Ranbir and Alia were clicked at late actor Shashi Kapoor’s residence in Juhu for the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch. The other members of the grand celebrations included Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria, among others. The gathering came days after Ranbir confirmed that he was planning to get married to Alia this year and that the COVID-19 disrupted their plans. He confirmed that they would be tying the knot soon.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making headlines with their pictures together on social media. Additionally, the couple would star in their upcoming venture Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

