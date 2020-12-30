Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Arrive In Jaipur With Family; Neetu Shares Glimpse Of 'we-time'

As the New Year's Eve is just around the corner, several Bollywood celebrities are jetting off to various locations across the country for a vacay with their families, to ring in 2021 together. Yesterday, the 'It' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and ladylove Alia Bhatt made headlines after they were spotted with Neetu Singh and Riddhima Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. While it was earlier reported that the couple was off to Ranthambore, Rajasthan to kick off the New Year with a bang, recent videos by Manav Manglani of Ranbir and Alia arriving at the Jaipur airport have confirmed the same.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Joins Beau Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu And Family For New Year Vacation; See Pics

Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses of her vacay with family

On December 29, 2020, Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor, jetted off to Ranthambore from Mumbai in a private aircraft to celebrate the New Year's Eve together. Yesterday, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a streak of pictures and videos of the couple from both Mumbai and Jaipur airports and confirmed that the celebrity couple will be welcoming 2021 at a private resort in Ranthambore. Soon after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's videos from the airports surfaced on social media, they were quick to make headlines.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Shares Appreciation Post For Her Kids, Says 'thank You Both For Holding On'

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share some glimpses of her we-time with her family.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's All-glamorous Picture Has Got Fans And Other Actors Gushing; See Inside

In the videos that did rounds on social media, apart from Ranbir, Alia and Neetu, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samaira Sahni were also spotted joining them on their staycation in Ranthambore. In the photos, while Alia was seen rocking an ochre-yellow co-ord set over a white tee and white sneakers, beau Ranbir was snapped sporting a blue tracksuit over a black tee and white sneakers. Furthermore, the mother-daughter duo Neetu and Riddhima twinned in black outfits.

Take a look:

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Back On 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Sets After Break, Shares Excitement With Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.