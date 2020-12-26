Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Christmas With 'snuggies'; Alia Bhatt & Family Join The Kapoors

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a picture-post to give a sneak peek into their Christmas celebration, on December 25. Along with a post, Neetu also shared a couple of pictures on the story session of her Instagram handle. On the other hand, Neetu's daughter and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too joined the bandwagon and posted a handful of pictures from the celebration. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt, along with her family, joined the Kapoor's for Christmas 2020 celebration.

Kapoor's Christmas photos

The photo-post of the 62-year-old actor featured her daughter Riddhima, along with her husband, and her granddaughter posing for a selfie. "Merry Christmas with my snuggies", wrote Neetu with a few emoticons. On the other hand, she shared two pictures on her Instagram story.

The first picture featured all the guests along with the Kapoor clan, including Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji. Meanwhile, in the second picture, the Bhatt sisters joined Neetu and Riddhima for a selfie. Scroll down to take a look.

As mentioned above, Riddhima Kapoor too posted a handful of pictures on the feed and story session of her Instagram handle. Riddhima shared the same photo, which was posted by Neetu on her feed, and wrote, "It is beginning to look a lot like Xmas". Meanwhile, in the second post, Riddhima was seen posing with her actor-brother Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned the picture with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, she dedicated an individual story post to her daughter, veteran actor Soni Razdan and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Scroll down to take a look at her post and Instagram stories.

Kapoor's Christmas 2020

Interestingly, the Kapoors gathered together at late actor Shashi Kapoor's Juhu home in Mumbai on Friday afternoon to enjoy the Christmas feast. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are expecting their second child, too joined the get-together with their son Taimur. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samiera and son Kiaan, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend-actor Tara Sutaria, also arrived at the family lunch.

