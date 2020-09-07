Will Ranvir Shorey Marry Konkana Sen Sharma Again? 'Bheja Fry' Actor Replies To Fan

Ranvir Shorey who parted ways with actor Konkona Sen Sharma after five years of marriage, on Monday took to his Twitter handle to react to a fan's question who asked if he will ever get married again to estranged wife. For those unaware, the couple announced separation in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2020.

In an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter, a fan asked, "I love @konkonas as Director and Actor... Will you guys ever get married again... #AskRanvir." To this, Ranvir replied with a laughing out loud emojis. Back in 2015, the actors on Twitter wrote, ""Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you." The two got married in 2010.

Konkona Sen and Ranvir Shorey’s love story:

Konkona Sen and Ranvir Shorey met on the sets of ‘Mixed Doubles’ in the year 2006 and eventually fell head over heels in love. The duo began dating but kept it under the wraps for the longest time. The couple made their relationship official by announcing that they were engaged and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2010.

The duo announced the news of their marriage on Twitter which made their fans go gaga. Only after a month of their marriage, media reports surfaced that the couple is expecting their first baby together. They welcomed baby Haroon in their lives on March 15, 2011. However, in 2015 the duo officially broke the news of their mutual separation, and even after reportedly undergoing extensive counseling, the duo couldn't sort out their issues and filed for divorce in February 2020.

On the work front

Ranvir Shorey recently starred in Rajesh Krishnan’s Lootcase. He was seen essaying the role of Inspector Kolte in the movie. Starring Kunal Khemu, the movie revolves around a red colour suitcase which is filled with money & falls in the hands of a middle-class man.

