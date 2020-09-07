Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About Fallout With A B'wood Family; Says 'truth Prevails Over Lies'

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey had recently held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with fans on Twitter, wherein he opened up about overcoming negative press coverage after his fallout with the Bhatt family. When a fan asked Shorey how he dealt with all the bad-mouthing, the Lootcase actor expressed how lies spread like wildfire. However, he believes that truth prevails over lies.

Ranvir Shorey opens up on fallout with an influential B'wood family

On September 6, 2020, Ranvir Shorey answered a bunch of questions asked by fans on Twitter. However, one question, in particular, stood out from the rest. During his AMA session with fans, one user tweeted asking, "You expressed how an influential family of Bollywood, painted your bad image in public through the press. How you overcame that? Any tips for misunderstood people. You seem the best person to ask as you stood the test of time & didn't quit". However, Shorey had a one-line response for the tweet as he took a sly dig at the Bhatt family and wrote, "Lies travels fast. Truth lasts longest."

Lies travels fast. Truth lasts longest. https://t.co/jnXc1HBHuL — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 6, 2020

A week ago, an online portal shared an article that focussed on a filmmaker's relationships and claimed that she was in an abusive relationship with Shorey. The Bheja Fry actor was quick to clap back at the portal as he took to the micro-blogging platform and tweeted writing, "These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them! (sic)".

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shorey spoke about his breakup with a filmmaker in detail and spilled the beans on how he had to leave the country for a while because of it. He revealed that back in the days, he was socially as well as professionally isolated because of the lies spread by the family about him. He also shared how they accused him of being an alcoholic and an abuser which led to major negative press coverage surrounding him. The 48-year-old concluded sharing that it got extremely toxic for him at that time and thus, he had to leave India for a while.

