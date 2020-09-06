Ranvir Shorey Slams 'local Politician' Sanjay Raut For Horrific Abuse At Kangana Ranaut 

Outrage for Sanjay Raut’s pathetic cuss word against Kangana Ranaut continued to mount on Twitter. Bollywood stars also condemned the comment, and Ranvir Shorey fumed that it was ‘utterly deplorable.’ The actor also came out in support of Kangana, and called her a ‘heartthrob of millions around the country.’

Ranvir Shorey lashes out at Sanjay Raut for Kangana comment

Reacting to the viral video where Raut used the derogatory term, Ranvir Shorey called Raut as a ‘local Maharashtra politician’ and termed his language as ‘utter deplorable.’ The Angrezi Medium star added that irrespective of the ‘provocation’ amid heated exchanges between Raut and Kangana, the language used for the 'heartthrob of millions around the world' was unacceptable.

Numerous other stars like Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, Ashoke Pandit, among others also strongly condemned the statement.

Sanjay Raut-Kangana Ranaut face-off

Kangana Ranaut has been hitting out at Mumbai Police over the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After the Tanu Weds Manu star made sensational allegations of drug use in Bollywood, she stated that she will not accept protection from Mumbai Police, and sought security from Centre or the Himachal Pradesh Government instead.

Raut attacked Kangana for the statement, and asked her not to return to Mumbai (Kangana has been in Manali since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown). After sparking a row by asking if Mumbai had becom ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’, Kangana hit back and dared anyone to stop her, when she will return to Mumbai on September 9. As Mahashrashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh made a statemen similar to that of Raut, she accused the party of going from ‘PoK to Taliban.’

While more Sena leaders attacked her and Bollywood stars took a dig at Kangana for the PoK reference, Union Minister Ramdas Athavale and National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma sought protection for the actor.

