Will Ranvir Shorey Work With Ex-wife Konkona Sensharma Again? 'Metro Park' Actor Responds

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who got married in 2010, were granted a divorce in August 2020. The two last collaborated in the latter's directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj.

When asked if they would come together for a project again, Ranvir in an interview said, 'I doubt that'. He further clarified that with 'A Death in the Gunj', Konkona made sure he was a part of it but they were also separating at that time. "Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon," Ranvir told Rediff.

For those unaware, Konkona and Ranvir announced their separation in 2015. They are proud parents and hold joint custody of their 9-year-old son, Haroon. In September 2020, when a user asked Ranvir if he would remarry Konkona, the actor replied with many laughing emojis.

Ranvir is currently busy with the second season of popular comedy-drama Metro Park that premiered on Eros Now on January 29. The sitcom, directed by Abi Varghese & Ajayan Venugopalan, focuses on a typical Indian Gujarati family settled in New Jersey, US. Venugopalan has also penned the show.

Season two features actors Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Pitobash, Omi Vaidya, Vega Tamotia, and Sarita Joshi playing pivotal characters along with Milind Soman and Gopal Dutt making a special appearance. Shorey said that season two is "bigger and crazier".

"The story is freewheeling and has a tongue in cheek humour, you cannot predict what will happen next. The cast and producers were all very excited to go into production after lockdown and we have spent several days preparing to deliver the best,” the actor said in a statement.

As far as the recent additions to the list of Ranvir Shorey's movies are concerned, the critically-acclaimed actor was last seen in 2020's Lootcase, which was a film that released directly on Disney+ Hotstar due to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the same, Shorey was also seen playing a pivotal part in the Vir Das-frontlined rural India-based thriller-comedy Netflix Original series, Hasmukh.

