Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About His Equation With Bhatts, Says 'they Lied About Me In Public'

Ranvir Shorey has once again spoken about his infamous fallout with the Bhatt clan and how it supposedly impacted his career going forward. In an interview with Rediff.com, Ranvir Shorey, who is known for playing many character-based roles in a myriad of critically-acclaimed films, alleged that the Bhatt clan started maligning his image by spreading false rumours about him being an abuser and an alcoholic amongst their integral circles. In connection to the same, the officials at Rediff even quoted Shorey implying that when it comes to his episode with the Bhatt family, he is fairly objective about it as Shorey says that he is of the opinion that whatever was done by the Mahesh Bhatt-led clan, they did it to protect their daughter. A section of the article even reads something on the lines of him not caring much about the Bhatt's as they aren't as powerful as they claim to be and he never even intended on making enemies out of them, even though he was professionally and socially isolated for a brief period of time because of them and had to leave the country for a while.

What led to the rift between Shorey and Bhatts?:

As per a report on Pinkvilla.com, one of the main contributors of the fall-out was Ranvir Shorey's relationship with Pooja Bhatt, which reportedly ended with the latter filing a formal police complaint against the actor. In the complaint, Pooja Bhatt claimed that she was in a physically abusive relationship with the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor. The complaint in question came around the time when, as per Shorey, his relationship with the Bhatt family had turned unbearably toxic. In the past, Shorey has spoken about his strained equations with Pooja Bhatt and her parents multiple times. It is also believed by many that Ranvir Shorey's marriage with Konkona Sen Sharma, which ended in the early months of the year 2020, was also impacted by the long-closed chapter of Ranvir Shorey's relationship with Bhatt.

Ranvir Shorey's movies and Television Shows:

As far as the recent additions to the list of Ranvir Shorey's movies are concerned, the critically-acclaimed actor was last seen in 2020's Lootcase, which was a film that released directly on Disney+ Hotstar due to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the same, Shorey was also seen playing a pivotal part in the Vir Das-frontlined rural India-based thriller-comedy Netflix Original series, Hasmukh. More details regarding Ranvir Shorey's upcoming projects will be revealed as and when they are unveiled by Shorey himself or his representatives.

