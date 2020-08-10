'Wish We Were Still Neighbours': Malavika Mohanan Quips On Vicky Kaushal's Pic; Here's Why

More than Vicky Kaushal's goofy 3 AM picture on Instagram, it was his rumoured ex-girlfriend Malavika Mohanan's comment that grabbed the eyeballs. She wrote, "Yaar! Wish we were still neighbours. Good time to play a round (or multiple) of sequence."

There were reports in 2019 that Vicky and Malavika were dating. In June last year, Radhika Apte on a chat revealed that Vicky Kaushal is in a relationship with a 'really lovely girl' and she also said, 'they should come out'. Cut to 2020, the speculations are that Vicky is currently seeing Katrina Kaif. The actor was spotted outside Kaif's house on Sunday.

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his performance as Iqbal Syed in Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt. He later made headlines for his supporting role as Kamlesh ‘Kamli’ Kanhaiyalal Kapasi in Sanju along with Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky’s act as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike earned him his first-ever National Award for Best Actor. He was last seen on screen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which released in February 2020.

Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be essaying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

