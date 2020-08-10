This Is What Vicky Kaushal And Other Male Actors Of Bollywood Were Upto This Weekend

It is the fifth month when the world is still fighting the pandemic. But, despite the crisis and the challenges being faced by the actors, they seem to be adapting to the ‘new normal’. Here is what the male celebrities of Bollywood were up to this weekend.

What the male celebrities of the Bollywood industry were up to this weekend?

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal spent his weekend watching the newly released web-series, Bandish Bandits on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. On August 8, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of himself watching the web-series on his iPad. He captioned the picture, “Literally watching the ending of this show on REPEAT! #BandishBandits is the perfect watch in this ‘garaj-garaj’ mausam! Totally enjoyed! Many congratulations to my brothers @anandntiwari and @bindraamritpal for directing and creating this wonderful show! Catch it on @primevideoin”.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Sunny Kaushal Share Glimpses Of Celebrating Rakshabandhan; See Pics

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, who was tested COVID positive on July 11, 2020, has been discharged from the hospital this weekend. Both, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the virus and were being treated in Nanavati Hospital. Amitabh Bachchan was discharged a week ago, after testing negative and Junior Bachchan was discharged from the hospital after testing negative this weekend. On August 9, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to post the picture of his discharge board. The actor captioned the picture, “I TOLD YOU !!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe

My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them. 🙏🏽”.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Clicked At Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif's Residence; Fans React

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is very active on social media and had shared many posts during the lockdown period. From his work out sessions to his adorable posts with his niece, Varun Dhawan’s social media feed is a treat for his fans. This weekend, Varun Dhawan was spotted getting back to work as he was clicked outside the Dharma Productions office, with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Posts Hilarious Flying Pic At 3 AM, Quips 'petrol Khatam Hi Nahi Hunda'

Anupam Kher

Apart from having a very successful career in the Bollywood industry, Anupam Kher is also recognised for his informative and motivational posts on social media. The actor spent his weekend, having lunch at the designer and director, Falguni Thakore and her husband, Herman D’Souza’s home. The actor was seen spending time with the couple’s son, Aaryk. On August 9, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture of himself with Aaryk, also mentioning that Aaryk is a genius and also Anupam Kher’s best friend. He captioned the picture, “#Aaryk apart from being a genius is also my best friend. It is a joy and a learning experience to converse with him. Yesterday his parents @fal1804 and @herman0707 invited me for lunch. While washing hands he started singing “Happy Birthday” song. When I told him it is not my birthday! He said, “Anupam Uncle, you should wash your hands with soap for 20secs. And if you sing #Happybirthday twice, it will take you 20secs!” Jai Ho!! 😍😍😎🤣 #GreatUpbringing #GreatSchooling”.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu's Pumped Up Pic Makes Vicky Kaushal Ask His Diet Plan With 'Lootcase' Twist

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol has been making headlines for his upcoming OTT releases. This weekend, the actor spent his time baking some cookies. On August 9, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of the cookies in the making and captioned the video, “Thank you for the wishes for #ClassOf83 @iamyuvrajbodani beta and for making these cookies for me 🥰❤️... they are the best and soooo yummy!!

PS.- @indirabodani @dharmilbodani .. I have already finished half the box since last night ... can you beat that?”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.