With Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Rumours Rife, Here's The Truth

Sonam Kapoor who came back from London a few weeks back has been in self-quarantine. However, during that time a video of hers went viral wherein the Zoya Factor actress can be seen conversing with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. In the clip, she can be seen donning loose clothes, and sure enough, fans and followers started speculating if the actress was expecting. However, rubbishing all the rumours, a source informed a leading media publication that it is all 'false'. "People should check their facts and avoid publishing untrue stories.", the source was quoted.

On the work front. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor. In the film, Sonam Kapoor was seen sharing the screen space alongside popular actor Dulquer Salman and it was an adaptation of the 2008 novel of the same name. The Zoya Factor released across the nation on September 20, 2019. The film received mixed reviews from the audience.

