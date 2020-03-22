The Debate
With Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Rumours Rife, Here's The Truth

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor who came back from London a few weeks back has been in self-quarantine. However, during that time rumours suggested that the actress was pregnant

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam

Sonam Kapoor who came back from London a few weeks back has been in self-quarantine. However, during that time a video of hers went viral wherein the Zoya Factor actress can be seen conversing with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. In the clip, she can be seen donning loose clothes, and sure enough, fans and followers started speculating if the actress was expecting. However, rubbishing all the rumours, a source informed a leading media publication that it is all 'false'. "People should check their facts and avoid publishing untrue stories.", the source was quoted. 

READ:  Sonam Kapoor Asks Suggestions From Her Fans On Her Quest To Treat Mother Nature Better

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

READ:  Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Goofy Throwback Thursday Video Is Fans' Couple Goals

On the work front. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor. In the film, Sonam Kapoor was seen sharing the screen space alongside popular actor Dulquer Salman and it was an adaptation of the 2008 novel of the same name. The Zoya Factor released across the nation on September 20, 2019. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
