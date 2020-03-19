Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Goofy Throwback Thursday Video Is Fans' Couple Goals

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are one of Bollywood's most adorable couples. The couple recently returned to India from a long stay in London. The two seem highly impressed because of the measures that are being taken by the Indian authorities to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in India. Recently, the couple is the talk of the town because of their adorable goofy throwback video which has gone viral all over the internet.

In the video, Sonam and Anand have hugged each other while the video is being shot. Sonam is wearing a plain black dress while Anand Ahuja is wearing a plain white T-shirt. Sonam is sporting the nude makeup and the wavy hairstyle. The couple is enjoying working out at the gym. In the video, the one thing that caught everyone's attention is when Anand Ahuja was teasing Sonam by pulling the bunny ears prank on her. The Throwback Thursday video has received about 39K likes in just a day.

Watch Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor's video below

On the work front. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor. In the film, Sonam Kapoor was seen sharing the screen space alongside popular actor Dulquer Salman. The film was the adaptation of the 2008 novel of the same name. The Zoya Factor released across the nation on September 20, 2019. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. Sonam Kapoor is also lending a helping hand to raise fund for workers who are affected because of the production shut down due to the threat of COVID-19.

