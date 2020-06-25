'Wo Bol Rahi Thi, Hum Sunte Gaye': Sushant Singh's Father Talks About Kriti Sanon

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh on Thursday gave an interview to an entertainment portal and spoke about his son, his wishes, his childhood, and his wedding plan. Sushant passed away on June 14 and this is the first time his father broke his silence and spoke in-length about his son.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, and many others reached the crematorium to attend Sushant's funeral but KK Singh remembers Kriti Sanon coming up to him personally to talk and pay her respects. He said, "Aaye toh bohot log the lekin humse sirf Kriti Sanon mili thi, ha wo baith ke baat kiya. Hum toh baat nahi kiya, wo jo bol rahi thi hum sunte gaye. Aaye sablog aaye, par Corona ke chalte sab dur hi the. Kyuki muh pe mask tha toh hum kisiko pehechane nahi. Kriti Sanon bagal mein baithi thi na aur kisine bataya toh malum hua ki...par wo thi ya nahi thi wo malum nahi ha par ek smart ladki thi aur bol rahi thi ki pyaara ladka tha, yehi sab baat hai." [Translation: Lot of people came, Kriti met me and sat next to me to talk. I didn't speak much and only kept listening to what she was saying. Due to Corona, everyone stayed away. I couldn't even recognise many people as they had mask on their faces. I don't know whether it was Kriti or not but it was some smart girl who told me that Sushant was a nice man]

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's father breaks silence; talks about Ankita & wedding plans with Rhea

Sushant's father also revealed that his son wanted to do a lot of things for Bihar — build school, colleges, hospital, etc but unfortunately didn't have the time to fulfill those wishes. He also recalled how he used to look at the plot he bought on the moon from his Rs. 55 lakh worth telescope he owned.

Talking about if he succumbed to industry pressure, Sushant Singh Rajput's father said, "Ho sakta hai.... Filmy duniya mein ho sakta hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Hota hi hai, agar kisi ko dikhta hai bohot aage badhta hai, to kuch kar do. Hota hi hoga."

ALSO READ | 'Proposed film city in Bihar should be named after Sushant Singh Rajput': Tejashwi Yadav

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.