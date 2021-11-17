'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan': Taapsee Pannu And Pratik Gandhi Start Shooting In Jaipur; See Pic

Actor Pratik Gandhi is all set to search for his wife in the upcoming entertainer titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Taapsee Pannu accompanying him on this quest. The first look of the film created quite a stir as netizens appeared excited to see the pairing of the two stellar actors who will be taking on a completely different and new role from their previous work. Pannu will be essaying the role of a cop for the first time while Gandhi will be seen as a distressed groom looking for his missing bride.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan stars start shooting in Jaipur

Taking to their official social media handle, Roy Kapur Films announced the commencement of the shoot in Jaipur for upcoming entertainer Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. The image shared by the production house provided a sneak peek into the lives of the main characters of the movie. In the image, Pannu and Gandhi can be seen holding the clapperboard along with Arshad Syed, who is the director of the movie. The trio were all smiles as they marked the commencement of the shoot in Jaipur.

The caption also gave an idea of the two contrasting characters of the film as Pannu will be seen in her first cop role as a feisty and complex character. On the other hand, Pratik Gandhi will play the brat of the family who, according to the makers, 'Fiinds himself compelled to take a riotous, madcap ride with Taapsee''s character, whose attitude to life is the diametrical opposite of his.'

The caption read, ''She is feisty as ever, he is bratty as ever! 💥 Here's a glimpse straight from the sets of #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? in Jaipur. This story is going to make you smile, laugh, cry and experience a whole range of fun emotions...really soon! 👫''

More on Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

While talking to PTI, Pannu opened up about her role in the film by describing it as a 'strong, thoroughly unique and entertaining' character. She added, ''It is very exciting to partner with a producer as prolific as Sid, as well as Pratik, whose performance in Scam left a lasting impression on me''. The 40-year-old Gujarati actor also appeared excited about the film as he stated, ''I feel truly privileged to be a part of this project and to be working with the stellar team of Taapsee, Arshad and Sid. I was looking to dive into something totally different after Scam 1992 and this role ticked all the boxes. I am sure it will be a fun ride ahead and I can't wait to start.''

Directed by Arshad Sayed, the film is bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee