Sonam Kapoor Shares Rhea Kapoor's Note On Being Judgmental; Says “let People Be”

Sonam Kapoor is currently quarantining in her Delhi house with her husband, Anand Ahuja and her in-laws. The actor has been exploring her cooking skills during this time. She even keeps posting recipe videos of all her ventures inside the kitchen. Sonam Kapoor recently reshared a post by her sister Rhea Kapoor and we probably need to shout it a little louder for its apt message.

Sonam Kapoor reshares Rhea Kapoor’s words of wisdom

Rhea Kapoor recently took to social media to explain to her fans that everyone should be allowed to do whatever they wish to during this time. She emphasised on how it is not important that everyone should be productive as they cope through this difficult time. Sonam Kapoor then reshared the same on her social media page as well.

Sonam Kapoor lauded her sister Rhea Kapoor for talking about the same. She even had a special message, “Let people be”. Sonam also added how judging people is not “cool” at all.

Rhea Kapoor took to social media a few hours ago to share this message with her fans. The note that she shared explained that we should be kind to people around us during this time of crisis. She added that people should feel grateful to be safe and surrounded by their loved ones. Kapoor also explained that judgment and comments are totally unwanted.

Rhea Kapoor further went on to say, “Some days I feel productive, other days I want to just sleep. Some days I’m wise enough to feel grateful for my family and my life others I’m petty and cranky and I miss my friends and boyfriend. Let’s just make our homes and the world a better place. The last thing the world needs is negative energy”. She added that if one does not wish to see then they can always skip it rather than judging others.

Check out the post here:

