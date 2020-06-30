Richa Chadha's 'Masaan': Here Are 5 Reasons That Make The Film A Must-watch

Richa Chadha's Masaan garnered widespread acclaim from critics, with many of them considering it as one of the best films of 2015. The Neeraj Ghaywan-directorial bagged several awards and accolades. The flick features Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles. With all that said now, here are some of the major reasons as to why Richa Chadha's Masaan is a must-watch:

Reasons to watch Richa Chadha's 'Masaan'

Richa Chadha's leading character

Richa Chadha played the role of Devi Pathak in the movie and one of the highlights is the strong character she played. The film shows all the challenges, risks, and struggles faced by Richa Chadha's character, who is subject to issues like blackmails by some corrupt government officers. Critics prasied Chadha's ability to portray the character with utmost ease.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha's Stunning Looks In Blue Outfits You Must Check Out

A realistic depiction of Varanasi

Richa Chadha's Masaan is set in the town of Varanasi, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh. There have been several films filmed at this place but Masaan provides very unique insights into the city and its people. The famous Kashi Ghat plays a very pivotal role in the film and that attracted many viewers of the film to head to Varanasi.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Loves Spending Time With Cats, These Videos Are Proof

Indian Ocean's music

Songs like Man Kasturi, Bhor, and others were composed by one of the most iconic music bands in India. The soulful tracks are penned by Varun Grover and the soundtrack received high praise from critics. Varun Grover won the Best Lyricist Award.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Looks Stunning In No-makeup Look; Pictures Inside

Screened at the Cannes Film Festival

The movie was screened at one of the world's largest-known annual film events, The Cannes International Film Festival. The movie also won a couple of awards at the festival. The film was also screened at the inauguration of the New York Dalit Film and Cultural Festival held in the year 2019.

#MASAAN just won the FIPRESCI award for UN CERTAIN REGARD at @Festival_Cannes!!!!! This was long due for India!!! — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) May 23, 2015

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Looks Stunning In Sarees; Here Is Proof

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi's performances

Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Deepak Kumar in the film. He received massive acclaim from critics for his subtle performance. He features in the second story of the film and his character is shown battling the cast system in India. Despite all his struggles he manages to attain a civil engineering degree. Kaushal's character ends up falling in love with Shaalu, who belongs to a different cast. The role is played by Shweta Tripathi, who was also equally praised for her performance.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.