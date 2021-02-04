World Cancer Day: Madhuri Dixit Urges To 'unite And Spread Awareness'

On World Cancer Day, actress Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and shared her thoughts on the disease which is “rapidly growing” and has become one of the most common diseases. Apart from sharing the post, the actress also urged her fans and followers to spread awareness about the disease and support the people who are suffering from it. While sharing her thoughts on the same, she wrote, “Cancer has rapidly grown to be one of the most common diseases in the last decade. I've personally seen a lot of my friends & family battle with it.”

Madhuri Dixit on World Cancer Day

In another post, the actress wrote, “So today on World Cancer Day, let's unite to spread awareness & also support people suffering from this disease in whatever way we can. Love, faith, and hope along with science can conquer anything.” Apart from Madhuri, another eminent personality Tahira Kashyap also opened up about her battle with cancer and how she emerged as a survivor. To celebrate the day, Tahira took to Instagram and shared a video while creating awareness about the disease and embracing her flaws as well as encouraging everyone to do so. Marking the occasion of World Cancer Day, Tahira took to social media to pen a heartfelt poem reciting her journey fighting through the battle of scars and emerging as a precedent for many others, whilst creating awareness for breast cancer.

Read: World Cancer Day 2021: Sonali Bendre Behl Urges People To Fight The Disease With 'hope'

Read: World Cancer Day: EU Proposes €4 Billion Plan To Step Up Fight Against Cancer Amid COVID

Cancer has rapidly grown to be one of the most common diseases in the last decade. I've personally seen a lot of my friends & family battle with it. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 4, 2021

So today on #WorldCancerDay, let's unite to spread awareness & also support people suffering from this disease in whatever way we can. Love, faith, and hope along with science can conquer anything. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 4, 2021

Apart from Tahira, another survivor Sonali Bendre also shared a video where she can be seen reciting a poem on cancer. Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He underwent treatment for several months in New York and overcame the disease. She captioned the video and wrote, “our journey is going to be hard but try to fight it with hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine and take #OneDayAtATime.” Meanwhile, according to the official website, the World Health Organization (WHO) will host the first of a series of consultations in order to establish a new global breast cancer initiative, which will launch later in 2021. This collaborative effort between WHO, IARC, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and other multi-sectoral partners, will reduce deaths from breast cancer by promoting breast health, improving timely cancer detection, and ensuring access to quality care.

Read: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Pens A Heartwarming Note To Raise Awareness About 'Breast Cancer'

Read: Madhuri Dixit-Jackie Shroff Enjoy Sweetest Exchange On Latter's Birthday; Fans Shower Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.