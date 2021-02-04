World Cancer Day 2021: Sonali Bendre Behl Urges People To Fight The Disease With 'hope'

Sonali Bendre Behl celebrated World Cancer Day in a very special way. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a poem about cancer. After reciting the poem, Sonali Bendre also talked about how more than any medical facility one needs to have a positive attitude to beat cancer. Find out more details about this story below.

Sonali Bendre celebrates World Cancer Day and spreads positivity

Sonali Bendre Behl was diagnosed with metastatic cancer back in 2018. The Bollywood actor who openly spoke about her cancer battle on social media became a source of inspiration for many. Soon, Sonali Bendre emerged victorious and revealed that she did beat the deadly disease. Now, she focuses on helping others fight cancer.

Also read | Sonali Bendre Behl Announces The First Book Of 2021 For Her Monthly Book Club

On World Cancer Day 2021, Sonali Bendre Behl took to social media and shared an important message. In an Instagram video, Sonali Bendre recited a poem from Ayushi Shridhar’s book, Rani. In the book, Ayushi had penned a poem about battling cancer. Sonali chose to recite the same for her fans and also spoke about it. She further said that more than having the best medical facilities and support in the world, one needs to have a positive attitude.

In the caption of this video, she further wrote, “Your journey is going to be hard but try to fight it with hope”. Sonali also added the hashtags, #SwitchOnTheSunshine and #OneDayAtATime in this post. The moment Sonali Bendre posted this video, fans showed their immense support and love towards her. The comment section was flooded with heart emojis. Watch Sonali Bendre’s Instagram video about World Cancer Day here.

Also read | Did You Know Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Murari' Marked Sonali Bendre's Telugu Acting Debut?

Earlier, on Children’s Day, Sonali Bendre Behl had collaborated with the Cuddles Foundation an organization that focuses on providing proper nutrition to children battling cancer. In her Instagram post about the foundation’s work, Bendre wrote how a balanced nutritious meal can help these children gain the physical and emotional strength they need to battle the deadly disease. Through her post, Sonali also urged her fans to sponsor a Cuddles nutritionist and help these children. Take a look at Sonali Bendre’s Instagram post here.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sonali Bendre Shares A Throwback Post, Fans Call Her 'evergreen'

Also read | Sonali Bendre Behl Shares 'sunkissed' Picture While 'Looking At The Sunny Side'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.