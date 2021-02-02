Madhuri Dixit-Jackie Shroff enjoy sweetest exchange on latter's birthday; fans shower love

Jackie Shroff turned another year older on Monday and social media was filled with heartwarming messages for the actor from his family, celebrity friends and fans. Some of the posts of the day that went viral had been from his son, actor Tiger Shroff and wife Ayesha Shroff. Among his co-stars, one of the best messages was from Madhuri Dixit Nene, with whom he has done multiple films.

Madhuri Dixit-Jackie Shroff's exchange on Twitter

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a heartwarming throwback picture, where she was all smiles with Jackie Shroff as they sat together at an event. Calling him ‘Jaggu Dada’, she conveyed her greetings to the birthday boy. The 'Dhak Dhak Girl' called him her ‘most favourite onscreen “Ramj”.

The 'Ramji' reference was for one of Jackie’s most popular characters in the movie Ram Lakhan, in which Madhuri danced to the song Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji. Jackie had a sweet response to that, calling him her his 'favourite', not just on screen, but even off screen.

Madhuri My Favourite On Or Off Screen

The duo worked in numerous films, including Khal Nayak, Parinda, 100 Days, and more. Netizens were bowled over by the exchange and showered their love on the hit pair of the '80s and ‘90s. Some of them termed the duo as their ‘favourite jodi’.

My favourite jodi ... Prem Deewane Hundred days. ðŸ™ðŸ˜ — Shrikant Deshmukh(SRT_Fanatic) (@shrikantd31) February 1, 2021

You two are just ðŸ¤©â¤ï¸ lovely on screen couple — âð“ð“²ð“´ð“²ð“½ð“ªð“œð““ð“ ðŸŒŽ (@Nikonic15) February 1, 2021

I know sir ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜† and i love you two are on screen too ðŸ¥° — WithaMadhu (@withaMadhuDixit) February 1, 2021

Family wishes Jackie Shroff

Tiger Shroff dropped cute pictures to convey greetings to his father, who he called as his 'hero' and that he was 'lucky' to have him.

In one of the pictures, he shared an intense look of the younger version of his daddy, along with a heart-warming moment of him playing with his fatheri in childhood.

Jackie's wife Ayesha called the Devdas star as 'BEST father in the World' and the man with the 'BIGGEST heart in the World!!” followed by a series of red heart emojis.

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga.

He will next be seen Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie, incidentally, also stars Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. She too had a message for Jackie Shroff, writing 'Happy Birthday uncle.'

