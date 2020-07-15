'Would Choose To Experience This Shoot Again': Zoya On 9 Yrs Of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

On the ninth anniversary of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, director Zoya Akhtar and cast members Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif on Wednesday remembered shooting the film as the "best time ever". Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a buddy road film, released on July 15, 2011, and also starred Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

Reminiscing the journey of making the movie, Zoya said she would love to shoot the film again for old times' sake. "Can't believe it's nine years already. I remember every single day of that shoot. I was lucky to work with my favourite artists in the cast and crew. Form friendships that will stay for life, grow up as a film maker.. and have an affair with Spain. If I could be taken back in time, I would choose to experience this shoot again!" the director said in a statement.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film sets on Instagram, and Farhan commented: "Miss this shoot so so much". "Uff! I'd make this film all over again just be back on set," Abhay dropped a comment. Commenting on her post, Hrithik said, "Things that make you wanna shout out. AAAI LOVE YOU GUYS !!! Truly the best times ever (sic).

Considered a cult classic, the film brings the story of three friends who go on a bachelor trip and how their lives change post it. Breaking the shackles of corporate life and their respective routines, the philosophy of ‘live life to the fullest’ still makes the movie and its essence fresh in our minds.

Besides impressive acting performances by the cast, a breezy soundtrack by composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Zoya-Farhan's father, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, the film is remembered for showcasing picturesque locales in Spain, such as Barcelona, Pamplona, Bunol and Andalusia.

