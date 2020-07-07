Things Fans Learnt From Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

ZNMD is a film based on friendship that has now received cult status. There are several popular films based on friendships and among the most popular ones include Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai. With ZNMD, we got to see the importance of friendship and several other things in life. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. You can watch Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara online on Netflix. Take a look at the important things that we learned from the movie.

Work is NOT the most important thing in your life

Things are going to get a lot easier when you realise this. It is very easy to forget the other important things when you’re pursuing your dreams. Always realise that your life doesn’t revolve around work.

It is okay to take a break

If you’re fed up with your tiresome work routine, or if you realise that it is taking a toll on you, you should take a break right away. Taking a break and spending time with your loved ones is going to help. This is exactly how Hrithik’s character realises how much he has missed out on when he joins his friends on the trip.

Take charge of things when it’s time

When Katrina Kaif’s character in the film feels that she was losing out on the man she loved, she took charge of things herself. You need to be as bold as Katrina Kaif from the film. No, you don’t need everything in your life to be in your control, but when you do realise that something is truly important, don’t give up on it.

Always learn to forgive

Even the best of us make mistakes. Just realise that it is okay to make mistakes every once in a while. We learned from ZNMD that we should always learn to forgive people for their mistakes.

Face your fears

Hrithik’s character had a fear of water. Farhan Akhtar’s character had a fear of heights. But, they decided to overcome their fears and we should apply the same principle to our lives as well.

Family is important

Farhan Akhtar’s biological father in the film wasn’t exactly a father-figure role model type. He didn't turn out to be the man he expected. But he surely had the support of his friends, his chosen family, to back him up during that tough time.

Seize the day

One of the most important things that we learned from the film was to simply let go and seize every day like it is your last. Sometimes, you need to let go of things. That’s the way to be truly happy.

