'Wouldn't Fresh & Lovely Be A Better Name?': Soni Razdan On HUL Rebranding 'Fair & Lovely'

FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it has rebranded its popular skincare brand Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Lovely' after dropping the word fair in its name. According to the company, it is taking a more inclusive vision of positive beauty while introducing Glow & Lovely -- the new name for the brand. Meanwhile, the men's range of its products will be called 'Glow & Handsome', Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a statement.

Reacting to the same, Bollywood actor Soni Razdan on Twitter suggested a new name and wrote, "Not that I care but wouldn’t ‘Fresh and Lovely’ have been a better name for your product than Glow and Lovely which kind of doesn’t make any grammatical sense ... (due consideration pl if you use this name) @HUL_News #HindustanUnilever Also thanks for changing the name. High time." [sic]

Netizens agreed with Soni Razdan and wrote, "Fresh & Lovely would have been infinitely better," while the other wrote, "Definitely! It has a better ring to it and it flows effortlessly while saying it as opposed to the other" [sic]

Earlier on June, 25 HUL had announced dropping the word 'fair' from its popular skincare brand 'Fair & Lovely', citing its vision to adopt a holistic approach to beauty. The company had attributed the move to its rebranding exercise and said it would seek regulatory approvals.

Home-grown FMCG firm Emami on Thursday strongly objected to Hindustan Unilever rebranding its men's range of skincare product as 'Glow & Handsome', threatening legal action while claiming trademark rights over the name. In response, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said it is "fully conscious" of its rights and position and will protect it fully in all appropriate forums".

