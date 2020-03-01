The Debate
Yami Gautam Clarifies On Being Accused Of Insulting Assam By Refusing Gamosa At Guwahati

Bollywood News

"My reaction was simply self-defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me...," Yami Gautam wrote as the video went viral.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yami

'Bala' actress Yami Gautam came under the spotlight after a video of her allegedly insulting a fan offering her a Gamosa at the Guwahati airport went viral. As Yami landed at the Guwahati airport, a fan approached her with Assam’s traditionally woven ‘Gamosa’ (comes with its distinctive red border and floral motifs) and tried to put it on her neck as a greeting.

Yami instantly pushed him away and walked ahead. As the video went viral, a section of people started bashing Yami Gautam for disrespecting Assam's article of significance. 

Clarifying her stance on the same, Yami Gautam took to her Twitter handle and wrote that her reaction was 'simply self-defense' and she didn't intend on hurting anyone's sentiments. She also said that it was 'insensitive' to react to a single-sided story and spread hate. She concluded by saying, 'Peace and respect' and reassured that she loves Assam and shall 'always keep coming back'.

Fans supported her clarification on the video and said, "Completely Agree! He should have asked permission before. Whoever objecting consider yourself in her shoes. Will you allow an unknown person to come and do whatever he/she wants to. It's a big NO. Moreover, she's a woman. We need to give them their space which everyone deserves."

Yami Gautam's net worth after her hit film 'Bala' will leave you astounded

Reactions

Ayushmann Stands Up For Yami Post Awards Snub, Here’s A List Of Roles That Went Unnoticed

 

 

