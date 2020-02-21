Yami Gautam's Net Worth After Her Hit Film 'Bala' Will Leave You Astounded

Yami Gautam is a Bollywood actor who comes from Himachal Pradesh. She was brought up in the city of Chandigarh. In her early 20s, she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. She started her career with the TV show Chand Ke Paar Chalo. Apart from this, she was also a lead character in the critically acclaimed show Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. The actor, later gained a lot of fame from the 2012 film Vicky Donor which started her career in Bollywood. Here is the young star’s net worth.

Read Also| Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' Scares Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam And Others

Yami Gautam's net worth

An entertainment website has reported that the net worth of Yami Gautam is about USD 2 million. The figure rough converts to about Rs 14 crores. It is also reported that Yami has an Audi A4 car.

Read Also| Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Yami Gautam's Open Letter About No Award Nomination For Bala

Yami Gautam was last seen in the film Bala, which was a huge success at the box office. But during the award season, one of the most popular awards ceremonies did not acknowledge her with an award for her role in Bala. After the snub, she spoke about how she felt about what happened with her. The actor also expressed that she feels compelled to respond as she has been receiving countless messages from her fans for getting 'overlooked' in the awards.

Read Also| Yami Gautam Opens Up On Being 'overlooked' & Not Being Nominated For 'Bala'

Later, the actor mentioned that winning an award gives confidence. She then added that getting the nomination is within itself is a mark of acknowledgment. She also added that the jury might have thought it through and that is why she was not acknowledged. She also added she respects and accepts the perspectives of the jury.

Read Also| Yami Gautam's Entire Acting Journey, From Television To Bollywood

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Credits: Yami Gautam Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.