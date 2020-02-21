Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Other Celebrities Get Snubbed For Award Recognition

Recently, the film Gully Boy took home multiple awards at a major award ceremony in India. The film was celebrated at a massive level in the award ceremony which made many netizens upset. Netizens expressed their views about how Gully Boy was inferior to many films released back in 2019 and thus did not deserve to given the esteemed recognition it has received. Below are some of the actors which netizens believe should have been the winners.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Though Ayushmann Khurrana walked away with critics choice best actor award at the ceremony, netizens were quick to respond that he should have won the titular Best Actor award decided by the jury. He was nominated for his performance in Bala alongside Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor who evidently gave solid performances in Super 30 and Kabir Singh respectively. Netizens were quick to express how Ranveer Singh did not deserve to win the best actor award.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam evidently managed to entertain many with her performance in the film Bala. She was nominated in the best actor category for her performance but Alia Bhatt's performance in Gully Boy was recognized by the jury. Yami sent out an open letter to her fans to let them know her views about the award snub.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's performance in Super 30 was one of the most celebrated performances of the year. But the film and the performance was not recognized in any way by the award ceremony. Check out netizens reactions below -

If this guy didn't deserve that award then it should be go for vacant or Shahid atleast

How biased industry we have... Wow a jus cup of coffee in Karan show will make a great difference

No award for Uri

No award for Kesari#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/nc5sEERSKA — Sai Jaswanth (@Saikumar0789) February 17, 2020

So sad @filmfare

Can't imagine how they did it?

😥😩😩😢@filmfare

To all indians' heart #Super30 is best and teri mitty song deserves filmfare awards. pic.twitter.com/pClVpbWRAZ — Amar Barman (@AmarBarma1234) February 16, 2020

Image courtesy - Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan instagram

