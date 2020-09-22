Yami Gautam Lauds Her Team For Being 'constant Support Systems' On 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Sets

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram handle to express her heartfelt gratitude towards her Ginny Weds Sunny team. The actor shared a BTS video from the sets of Lol song, which features Yami Gautam readying up, while her team can be seen helping her by holding a compact mirror and an umbrella. Watch the video here:

Yami's post:

In her caption, Yami Gautam explained that Ginny Weds Sunny has been one of the most difficult films she has worked in due to health reasons. Adding to the same, Yami Gautam mentioned that shoot sequences of the movie went ‘without giddiness & feeling weak’ because of her ‘constant support system’ that kept her going strong. Yami further mentioned that her team made sure she never feels low even for a fraction of a second.

Soon after Yami posted the video on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and lauded the actor for her cute look. Some fans expressed their gratitude towards the crew members for helping the actors shoot for movies amid the pandemic and making films ‘possible’. Take a look at how fans reacted to Yami’s video:

Fans react:

Yami- on the work front:

The actor heaped praises for her performance in the widely appreciated film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Starring Yami and Vicky Kaushal in the leading roles, narrates the story of how the Indian army executed a covert operation, avenging the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the movie also stars actors like Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in prominent roles.

She was also seen in Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bala chronicles the story of a professor and his struggles with premature baldness. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, Bala released on November 7, 2019.

The rom-com also stars actors Seema Pahwa and Jaaved Jaaferi in prominent roles. Yami is filming with Vikrant Massey for the next, Ginny weds Sunny. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the much-anticipated film will hit the theatres in 2020. Reportedly, Gautam has been roped in for Agra Ka Dabra. The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu in the leading roles.

(Image credits: Yami Gautam Instagram)

