India Shames 'nation Bereft Of Milestones' Pakistan After Imran Doesn't Spare UN 75 Meet

Hitting back at Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the high-level meeting to commemorate 75 years of the UN, India said that Islamabad is globally recognised as the epicentre of terrorism which harbours and trains terrorists. India added that Imran Khan's 'Naya' Pakistan also hails them as martyrs and consistently persecutes its ethnic and religious minorities.

Exercising India's Right of Reply after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi raked up the Kashmir issue in his address to UN, First Secretary India in UN, Vidisha Maitra, deemed Qureshi's speech as the "never-ending fabricated narrative" about the internal affairs of India. The virtual edition of a special General Assembly session to mark 75 years of the institution commenced on Monday.

'Trademark of Pakistan's interventions'

"I take the floor in the exercise of the right of reply to the statement made by the representative of Pakistan. Our delegation had hoped that during this solemn commemoration of a shared global milestone, the General Assembly would be spared another repetition of the baseless falsehoods that have now become a trademark of Pakistan's interventions on such platforms," said Maitra.

Another repetition of the baseless falsehoods that have become a trademark of Pakistan’s interventions. A nation bereft of milestones!



Watch India’s Right of Reply ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9fGPeAoKkp — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 22, 2020

"However, for a nation that is bereft of milestones, one can only expect a stonewalled and stymied approach to reason, diplomacy and dialogue. What we heard today is the never-ending fabricated narrative presented by the Pakistani representative about the internal affairs of India," she added.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 54.87 lakh; schools reopen partially

The Indian representative said that New Delhi rejected the "malicious reference" made by Qureshi to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. "If there is an item that is unfinished on the agenda of the UN, it is that of tackling the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan is a country which is globally recognised epicentre of terrorism, which by its own admission harbours and trains terrorists and hails them as martyrs, and consistently persecutes its ethnic and religious minorities," she stated.

READ | Bollywood actresses ‘D’, ‘K’ talk ‘maal, hash’ on WhatsApp with Jaya Saha, read full text

"It would do well turn its attention inwards to immediately addressing these pressing concerns, instead of misusing UN platforms to divert attention from them by misusing UN platforms," Maitra said.

READ | Farm bills row: 15 opposition parties pen joint letter to President, urge him not to sign

READ | Rajya Sabha ruckus: Six videos accessed capturing 'unruly' behaviour of suspended MPs