'Jai Mummy Di' Shooting Location: Where Was The Sunny Singh Starrer Filmed?

Jai Mummy Di is a Navjot Gulati-directorial which brought back Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall together on-screen once again after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The movie also featured actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Luv Films and distributed by T-Series. Though the film received mixed reviews at the box-office, there is a possibility that some fans wish to know the in and out of the film, like its filming locations. Read to know Jai Mummy Di shooting location:

Jai Mummy Di shooting location

Jai Mummy Di was shot mostly in Ghaziabad. Most of the film’s shooting has been done near Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad Sector 7. While Ghaziabad is a popular tourist spot, several filmmakers also choose this destination for shoots. Some of the famous Bollywood films that were shot in this city include Ginny Weds Sunny and Sui Dhaga

‘Mummy nu pasand’ shot in a college in Ghaziabad

The song Mummy nu Pasand has been shot at the Sharda University in Ghaziabad. The original music is composed by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been sung by popular singer Sunanda Sharma and has been written by Jaani. Moreover, it also has additional lyrics by Tanishk. The song has been filmed in a college in Ghaziabad and has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

More about Jai Mummy Di

Jai Mummy Di is a family comedy film which portrayed the story of issues between the mothers of the protagonists (Sunny and Sonnalli) and how those affected their love life and other members of both the families. The film’s music is composed by Amartya Bobo Rahut, Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros, Parag Chhabra, Rishi-Siddhant, and Gaurav Chatterji with lyrics written by Kumaar, Shellee, Siddharth Kaushal, Jaani, Ginny Diwan, Gautam G. Sharma, and Gurpreet Saini. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film was produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film released on January 17, 2020, and received mixed reviews from critics.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)

