Yami Gautam Reminds User Of 'basics' Who Accused Actor Of Not Being A 'team Player'

'Vicky Donor' actor Yami Gautam on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to slam a user for accusing her of 'not being a team player'. The comment by the user came after Yami replied to a film review that praised her performance, but gave the film a low rating. For those unaware, Yami's film 'Ginny Weds Sunny' released on Netflix recently.

Replying to the troll, Yami wrote, "‘Team player’ has a deep-rooted meaning &my team can vouch for my undying ‘team-spirit’ skills." She further added, "I don’t seek validation of my talent &hard work from any publication. I am secure enough to quote tweet my film’ critical analysis &yet thank in return of a compliment, regardless #basics." [sic]

Earlier on Saturday, amid the ongoing drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, a fan during a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter asked Yami Gautam if she consumes drugs. Yami within no time replied to the user and denied taking any sort of drugs and asserted that she is 'totally against it'.

“#AskYG @yamigautam do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be heartbreak for me! Say no for your fans sake," user asked. To this, Yami responded and wrote, "No, I don’t! Strictly against it! Say no to drugs," [sic]

About Ginni weds Sunny

The latest film Ginni weds Sunny features Yami Gautam in the lead role of Ginny Gill. Meanwhile, actor Vikrant Massey plays the role of the romantic lead Sunny Malhotra. The movie also features Mansi Sharma, Suhail Nayyar, Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Mazel Vyas in prominent supporting roles. The Puneet Khanna-directorial movie is penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora.

The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. The music of the film has been given by Payal Dev, Gaurav Chatterji, and Jaan Nissar Lone. Ginny Weds Sunny is a light-hearted story about a girl named Ginny who meets a man named Sunny for an arranged marriage. The movie then shows the struggles of how the guy woos the girl finally.

Yami Gautam & Vikrant starrer Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag song review from 'Ginny weds Sunny'

Yami Gautam lauds her team for being 'constant support systems' on 'Ginny weds Sunny' sets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.