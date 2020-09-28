Yami Gautam & Vikrant Starrer Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag Song Review From 'Ginny Weds Sunny'

Singer - Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar & Badshah Music

Recreated By - Payal Dev

Lyrics - Mohsin Shaikh & Payal Dev

Rap Lyrics - Badshah

Music Production Mix & Master - Aditya Dev

Original Composer & Lyrics - Mika Singh

Film – Ginny Weds Sunny

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam starrer Ginny Weds Sunny will be releasing on Netflix on October 9, 2020. However, the filmmakers have released the latest song from the film, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. The song is a recreated version of Mika Singh’s original song with the same title and music and Mika Singh along with Badshah and Neha Kakkar have collaborated for this song.

Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag premiered today on Youtube on the official channel of Sony Music India. The song opens with Badshah rapping lines like “Doodh ubaloge to jhaag lagegi aur jo saawan mein aise naachogi to aag lagegi”. The song is a groovy number and is likely to become a party anthem in the coming weeks.

The picturization of the song has been done beautifully and the leading stars of the film look gorgeous in the song. The choreographer of the song has rightfully used the dance skills of Yami as well as Vikrant in the song to their potential. Moreover, the song has a couple of hooksteps too, which are likely to be imitated by netizens on social media and otherwise as well.

Yami is seen donning a silver crop jacket and pants with a pink top throughout the song and Vikrant is seen wearing a maroon kurta-pyjama along with a maroon sequinned jacket in the song. The overall theme of the song is neon as the background dancers are clad in neon coloured clothes. Watch the song video below.

What works for the song

The song has some groovy beats and catchy lyrics which will surely charm party goers. The hook steps incorporated in the song are likely to catch on very fast with the fans of the song.

What does not work

With this song, Bollywood sees yet another number that is a remake of an old popular song. While this has become a trend which people have accepted with a pinch of salt, viewers also witness that Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani, too, has a song that is a remake of Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. So Ginny Weds Sunny has not just recreated a Mika Singh song from the past, but has seemingly also made a remix of a song that was recently released earlier this month: Haseena Pagal Deewani.

Rating: 3/5

