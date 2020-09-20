Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' To Release On Netflix In October

Actors Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming romantic-comedy Ginny Weds Sunny is set to premiere on Netflix on October 9. Puneet Khanna has directed the film penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora.

The official Twitter handle of Netflix India announced the release date with a song-teaser of the film. "A couple that LOLs together stays together (hopefully) #GinnyWedsSunny," Netflix wrote. Gautam, who was last seen in 2019's critically-acclaimed movie "Bala", also shared the release date.

Living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi, Ginny is set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. "But, the match is not that simple, as Ginny meets Sunny, there's a lot more that comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings and music, the film's synopsis read.

Produced by Soundrya Production, Vinod Bachchan, the movie also features Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta, Menka Kurup, Mazel Vyas, and Gurpreet Saini.

On the work front

Talking about his career, Vikrant Massey in an interview with PTI said that the kind of films he is getting right now, he feels good to be a part of such amazing movies. He continued that he feels that he has not even started doing the kind of work he wanted to do. He wants to consistently deliver good performances and build trust, added Vikrant.

Vikrant Massey was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. He was featured alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor would next be seen in a family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Vikrant will also star in sci-fi movie Cargo and comedy satire Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He is also set to feature in Haseen Dillruba.

(with PTI inputs)

