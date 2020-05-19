'Chhapaak' Star Vikrant Massey Shocked At TikTok Video Promoting Acid Attacks On Women

There has been a massive uproar among netizens on social media against a shocking TikTok video that seems to promote acid attack on girls. Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who starred in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak earlier this year, took to Twitter to express his anguish that people casually end up making such content. He seemed too stunned to react and could only say that there's 'something majorly wrong with us'.

In the video, Faizal Siddiqui, a popular TikToker with over 13.4M followers is seen throwing water on a girl, which is hinted to be acid, while threatening her for leaving him for another guy. In the next scene, the girl's face is shown in heavy red makeup suggesting burns. Like Vikrant Massey, many others have expressed their disgust over the video which has been reported to the National Commission for Women (NCW) for showcasing such depictions of violence against women.

Have a look:

I saw this in the morning. I really didn’t know how to react. I still don’t know how to.



But my heart burns. Sad, maybe. Maybe angry.



But when we casually end up doing things like these, it shows that there is something majorly wrong with us. https://t.co/zlFMerabzu — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) May 18, 2020

Vikrant Massey played the role of a journalist-turned-activist, Amol, who runs an NGO supporting the rights of acid attack survivors in the film Chhapaak which released in January this year. The film addressed the crimes of acid attack against women in India and narrated the bitter hardships that a survivor has to endure because of the tragedy.

Tajinder Bagga highlights video

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had highlighted the TikTok video tagging NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma. Soon after, she confirmed that she will be taking up the matter immediately with the police, as well as TikTok India, writing 'I am taking it up today itself with both police and TikTok India'. Condemning the video, the NCW chief wrote to the DGP of Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against TikTok 'influencer' Faizal Siddiqui for allegedly promoting a grievous crime on social media. The video was since deleted from TikTok.

@NCWIndia has written to @DGPMaharashtra Shri. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui for the video he posted that promotes a grievous crimes of #acidattack on social media using @TikTok_IN App. @CyberDost @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/pcjyXtGiJG — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

Who made this video?

Faizal Siddiqui is a TikTok sensation with over 13.4 million followers. His brother Amir has recently been in the hub of controversy after he made a lengthy TikTok video where he gave his opinion on why TikTok is better and has more content than YouTube. Responding to the video, Youtuber CarryMinati posted a roast video titled 'YouTube vs TikTok- The End' wherein he trolled Siddiqui using cuss words because of which the video has now been deleted by YouTube based on its harassment policy.

