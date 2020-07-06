Vikrant Massey On 'nepotism In Bollywood'; Says 'I Do Not Regret Being An Outsider'

Vikrant Massey, who started his career as a television actor, recently shared his opinion on nepotism in Bollywood. In an interview with PTI, the actor said that while doing television, he was aware of nepotism and even people around him talked about it. He continued that he knew that it would take more than 10 years to re-establish in films.

Vikrant Massey added that he was willing to do it because he knew he has something unique in him which would be recognised by the filmmakers. Talking about nepotism, he said that it is a paradoxical situation today, nepotism is a part of the industry but ultimately survival is because of talent. He said that he started doing TV at the age of 17. Vikrant Massey continued that he compromised on his college attendance and even went on to opt for distant education, as he wanted to earn money. He further said that after he worked in TV for 10 years, he felt he had earned a lot of money and it was time for him to quit TV.

“How much ever influential a person or whoever’s son or nephew one maybe, you will survive only if you deliver. Because of this entire structure, my focus has always been on delivering my best performance,” the actor added. Vikrant Massey mentioned that he feels good when someone says a particular script has been written for him and the maker wants to work with him, which means he is doing something right. He added that he does not regret that he is not an insider.

Talking about his career, Vikrant Massey said that the kind of films he is getting right now, he feels good to be a part of such amazing movies. He continued that he feels that he has not even started doing the kind of work he wanted to do. He wants to consistently deliver good performances and build trust, added Vikrant.

On the work front

Vikrant Massey was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. He was featured alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor would next be seen in a family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Vikrant will also star in sci-fi movie Cargo and comedy satire Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He is also set to feature in Ginny Weds Sunny and Haseen Dillruba.

