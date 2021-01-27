Yami Gautam Wraps Shoot Of 'Bhoot Police', Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts

Actor Yami Gautam on Wednesday said she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Bhoot Police. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, the horror-comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Phobia and Ragini MMS fame.

Gautam, 32, took to Instagram to share the update. "And it''s a wrap #TeamBhootPolice #wehaveacookforeveryoccassion @jacquelinef143 @arjunkapoor #saifalikhan #PawanKriplani @akshaipuri @jaya.taurani @sachinjigar @tips," she captioned the picture. Jacqueline immediately dropped a comment saying, "Waittttt we still have 1 more scene" [sic] And to this Yami replied, "@jacquelinef143 not anymore" [sic] Celebrity dance coach Dimple Kotecha was happy with the film wrap and wrote, "Yayyyy, come back now" [sic]

Bhoot Police is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production.

Yami Gautam loves being surrounded by nature and her Instagram photos are proof!

Besides this film, the actor is set to lead the thriller A Thursday, to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will feature Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher. A Thursday will be released on an OTT platform.

Journey As An Actor 11 Years Ago

Actor Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram handle and posted two of her pictures in which she can be seen in a vibrant look wearing a brown coloured jacket with a set of blue palazzos. In the first photo, she shared a stunning selfie of herself with her face with a winter glow. In the second photo, Yami Gautam can be seen standing and posing around the rocks with grace and poise.

In the caption, she stated how she began her journey as an actor 11 years ago in the stunning Jaisalmer. She then recalled her memories of shooting her introduction scene and added how it was still fresh in her mind marking her brief stint in television. Yami Gautam then added how she felt that life had come about a full circle as she stands at the same spot with her heart brimmed with nostalgia and gratitude. In the end, she added the name of the person who clicked her sizzling photos and mentioned how she was filming for her upcoming project Bhoot Police in Jaisalmer.

Yami Gautam roped in to play lead in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next untitled social-drama?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.