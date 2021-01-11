Yami Gautam roped in to play lead in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next untitled social-drama?

Ace filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who mesmerized fans with her film Pink starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles is all set to impress fans with another spectacular project. According to Bollywood Hungama, Aniruddha is all set to roll out another social-drama that will highlight the issues in today’s media. His 2016 film Pink was a hard-hitting one that had hit the right chords making people understand the importance of consent by a woman.

Yami Gautam to star in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's next

The entertainment portal further stated that this time the director has approached actress Yami Gautam to be his leading lady in the upcoming film. The topic that Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has chosen to make a film on, happens to be one of the most prevailing ones these days. Further details about the male casting and other star cast have been put under the wraps. The film is scheduled to kick-start its shooting mid-this year. Apart from this untitled project, Yami Gautam will also be seen in Bhoot Police, A Thursday, and Dasvi, making this her fourth project of the year.

Meanwhile, Yami who was shooting for her upcoming film Bhoot Police in Himachal took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture while reminiscing the moments spent in Himachal. In the picture, Yami Gautam can be seen throwing the most adorable smile with a glowing face in the sunshine. In the caption, she wrote how much she was missing the no filter sunny mornings in Himachal. As the actress spent quite a few days in Himachal for the shoot of her forthcoming flick, she also celebrated her birthday with the cast and crew in Himachal. While she shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on Instagram, she also posted this picture of herself of the time when she visited a temple on her birthday.

