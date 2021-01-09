Yami Gautam Loves Being Surrounded By Nature And Her Instagram Photos Are Proof!

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam rose to fame after her role in Shoojit Sircar's film titled Vicky Donor. She was also a part of the television industry and has starred in several serials before shifting to films and garnering huge success in Bollywood. Much like other Bollywood celebrities, Gautam too is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram. Read ahead

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam Reminisces No Filter Sunny Mornings In Himachal, Shares Throwback Photo

From sharing pictures of her fitness regime to posting goofy pictures with her family and friends, Yami never fails to keep her fans entertained. As it turns out, Yami Gautam loves being surrounded by nature and recently shared many pictures from her recent work trip to Himachal Pradesh on her Instagram handle. These pictures capture the scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh and depict Yami's love for nature, take a look.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam Switches On Her 'surreal Self' On The Sets Of 'Bhoot Police'; See Picture

Yami Gautam's photos that prove she loves nature

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam Shares Sun-kissed Picture With Glimpse Of Her 'farm Life' In Himachal

Badlapur star Yami Gautam posted this picture of herself from Himachal Pradesh. Sporting a stylish purple jacket with green track pants, she looks radiant as ever. In the caption, she mentioned that she is 'breathing life' while being surrounded by nature. "Breathing life a la’ Nature", she said.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam's 'Special Guest' Over Lunch Is Cute As A Button; See Pic

Yami Gautam's Instagram

Yami Gautam's photos on Instagram also reveal that she is a 'pahadi girl' who loves farm life. She recently posted a photo in which she can be seen feeding an adorable goat while candidly smiling for the camera. She wrote in the caption, "Had a special guest over lunch". Take a look at this photo of the Uri actress with her 'special guest'.

She looks beautiful in her pink woollen sweater paired with black leggings but her 'special guest' definitely took the cake. Surrounded by hills and farm animals, it is clear that 'pahadi girl' loves nature. Take a look at another candid photo of Yami where she can be seen standing against the backdrop of a waning sun and dense greenery. With a small smile on her face, she seems happy and content to be surrounded by nature.

On the work front, Yami Gautam will take on the lead role in upcoming thriller movie A Thursday to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will feature Yami as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher. Yami called A Thursday a "rare story" as it gives her the opportunity to play a strong part. The shoot for the film will begin shortly and it will release next year on an OTT platform.



ALSO READ | Vikrant Massey's Picture With Fiancé Sheetal Thakur Wins Hearts; Yami Gautam, Kriti Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.