Yami Gautam Birthday: The Actor Receives A Special Gift From Her Fans

Yami Gautam is basking the success of her critically acclaimed film, Bala. The film is evidently being loved by audiences and critics alike earning over 100 crores since its release. Her latest film revolves around the story of a man who deals with premature balding. Bala has a message of self-love and self-acceptance which has reportedly made the fans love the film even more. Yami Gautam celebrates her birthday today and on this special day, the actor has been receiving loads of wishes and love from fans and co-stars. Several actors have put up an Instagram story or a post for the birthday girl and sent lots of wishes of health, love and prosperity.

Also read | Yami Gautam Seeks Blessings At A Temple In Himachal For Bala

In an interview with IANS, the actor said that she felt incredible about the hard work that she put in has paid off. She added saying that the best lesson for any actor is that patience is a true virtue and it will always pay off with persistence. The actor is also glad that two diverse filmmakers cast her in roles that others did not see her fit in before.

Also read | Yami Gautam's Birthday: The Bala Actor's Top Three Looks In Floral

Yami Gautam also spoke about the validation of numbers at the box office is the icing on the top also that her film and its story has driven people week upon week to watch the film and was entertained by it. She further talked about how she felt on ending this year on an incredible note. The actor turned 28-year-old today and said that she could not have asked for a better year and what a perfect birthday to have to rejuvenate and relaxed from all the chaos of promotions and shoot, which have all been totally worth it. Yami Gautam also said that she was grateful to this year has begun with Uri and ended with Bala, both the films so vastly different but have received so much love from all across. The amazing love and messages from my fans is the best birthday gift she could have ever asked for.

Also read | Yami Gautam: Check Out The Outfits Donned By Bala Actor During Promotions

Also read | Yami Gautam's Birthday: The Bala Actor's Top Three Looks In Floral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.