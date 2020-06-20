Top Production House Submits Copies Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Contract To Mumbai Police

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Saturday submitted copies of the contract signed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for their upcoming projects to the Mumbai Police. Rajput, 34, known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", died by suicide in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. No suicide note was found at the spot, police had said.

The Bandra Police had sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contract on June 18, a police official said. "Accordingly, the Investigation Officer (IO) has received a contract copy from the YRF which was signed by Sushant Singh Rajput," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-IX.

So far police have recorded statements of 15 persons, including family members of the actor, his staff, his close friend actor Rhea Chakraborty and of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, he said. "Based on the information given by them, the police are verifying the facts," the DCP said.

Chakraborty had told the investigators that the actor had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner, police had said. Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - "Shuddh Desi Romance" (2013) directed by Maneesh Sharma and director Dibakar Banerjee directed "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" (2015).

His third film with the banner was supposed to be "Paani", directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project.

The ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14, were immersed in the Ganga here on Thursday, his family sources said. The ritual was performed at the Gandhi ghat, a few kilometres from the actor''s Rajiv Nagar residence in the city. Rajput''s father K K Singh and two sisters reached the Gandhi ghat and along with other family members and a priest, boarded a boat and immersed the ashes in the river amid the chanting of vedic mantras.

(with PTI inputs)

