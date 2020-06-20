Sushant's death: 'Why didn't you create noise for his films,' Neetu Chandra asks Biharis

A lot is being talked about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Nepotism, favouritism, bullying and ‘boycott’ of ‘outsiders’ have come to the fore again in the aftermath of the actor’s suicide. Amid speculations that his decision was prompted by being ‘ousted from seven films in six months’, Neetu Chandra vented out at the people of Bihar, the state to which both the actors belonged.

READ: Salman Khan's 'Being Human' Used For Money-laundering In Garb Of Charity: Abhinav Kashyap

The actress asked Biharis why they did not know that he belonged to the state and why they did not go to watch his films in the theatre.

In a video posted on Twitter, Neetu is heard saying, “The people of Bihar have never respected their actors. I can bet that many were not even aware that Sushant is from Bihar, or I belong to Bihar. And today, when the media informed, you got to know about it and you are creating hullabaloo over it.” “You should have created this noise when his films used to release in the theatres, or my films release. Even if out of 12 crore people, 5 crore would have watched the film, it would have been superhits,” the Garam Masala star continued. She continued, “It is easy to blame the others, but first support your own people. All these auto-rickshaw drivers who try to beat and evict us, you never stand up for them.” “And if there was work here, no one would’ve been humiliated and no child will ever take a step like it. People of Bihar, think why we are going outside to work,” Neetu stated.

In her caption, she urged Biharis to ‘respect and love their prodigies’ and asked them to take a pledge that they will henceforth films of their stars.

Here’s the video

सारे बिहारी पहले ये बताएँ। क्यो नही हंगामा किया आपने, जब हमारे घर का लड़का #sushant की फिल्में release hui. Why didn't you watch it. 12 crore में atleast 5 crore.Respect and love your prodigies first . कसम खा लिजिये कि बिहार के सारे कलाकारों की फिल्मों को support करेंगें। pic.twitter.com/iNLR6bJQZ4 — Neetu Chandra Srivastava (@Neetu_Chandra) June 20, 2020

Meanwhile, people of Patna have reacted strongly to the death of Sushant, be it lighting candles in his memory at Kargil Chowk and demanding a CBI investigation or protesting outside Salman Khan’s store, amid outrage against the big names over alleged indifference against those actors not from film families. The Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of his alleged ouster from films, even asking a top production house to submit its contract copy.

READ: Angry Fans Protest To Boycott Salman Khan Outside 'Being Human' Patna Outlet; WATCH

Sushant’s family immersed his ashes in Holy Ganga on Thursday, after cremating him in Mumbai on Monday. They have also continued the rituals at their home in Patna, with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among those who conveyed his condolences to the family.

READ: Neetu Chandra Slams User Who Called Her Picture 'disgusting' & 'against Bhojpuri Culture'

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Ashes Immersed In Ganga By Family, Prayers To Continue In Patna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.